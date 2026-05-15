Police charge five 'Calgary men' in violent South Asian extortion-linked kidnapping case

Calgary police have laid charges against five men following what investigators describe as a violent, coordinated kidnapping tied to an ongoing extortion series targeting members of the South Asian community, marking what officers say is a significant escalation in the pattern of attacks.The investigation by the Calgary Police Service Organized Crime & Offender Management Section centres on an incident that began on May 6, when a man was allegedly abducted from a residence in Edmonton by four suspects before being transported to Calgary under threat.Police say the victim was assaulted, threatened with a firearm, and forced into a vehicle during the initial abduction between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. He was later driven to a home in Calgary’s Cityscape neighbourhood, where investigators allege additional suspects and vehicles were waiting as part of a coordinated extortion attempt targeting the victim’s associate.According to police, the suspects tried to compel the victim to lure his friend outside the residence so he could be targeted in the extortion scheme.When he refused, he was assaulted again.While the suspects remained outside the home, the intended target and his wife attempted to leave but were allegedly followed and threatened with a firearm, forcing them back inside where they contacted police.Shortly after, officers conducted a traffic stop near Metis Tr. and 104 Ave.N.E., arresting two men believed to be involved in the Cityscape incident. Police said the initial Edmonton kidnapping had not yet been reported at that time..The suspects later transported the victim back to Edmonton, where he was released near his residence early the following morning. The victim then contacted police to report the kidnapping.On May 12, with assistance from the CPS Tactical Team, investigators located and arrested two additional suspects during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Martindale Blvd. N.E.Police also seized a privately manufactured firearm during the investigation.In total, four men have been charged and a fifth suspect is wanted on warrants. Police say additional individuals may still be involved and are urging anyone with information to come forward.Charged are Taranveer Singh, 24, and Daksh Gautam, 25, Akashdeep Singh, 18, and Pardeep Singh, 24, all of Calgary. The charges include kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault, among other offences. Court appearances are scheduled between May and June.Gagandeep Singh, 29, is currently wanted on warrants for multiple firearms-related kidnapping and assault charges. Police say he has tattoos of a woman on his right forearm and a blue and red eagle on his left forearm and is known to have ties to Calgary, Ontario and BC.“This is a significant escalation in violence in the extortion incidents that we have seen in Calgary so far,” said Supt. Jeff Bell of the CPS Criminal Operations & Intelligence Division. He said coordination with policing partners across jurisdictions helped accelerate arrests.Since April 2025, Calgary has seen 45 extortion-related incidents in the South Asian community, including 19 involving shootings at homes, businesses or vehicles. Police say 11 people have been charged so far in connection with the broader series.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or email extortion@calgarypolice.ca. Authorities are also urging victims of extortion not to pay and to contact police immediately.