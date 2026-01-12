Police charge suspect in Vaughan extortion investigation

TORONTO — Police have charged a suspect following an extortion investigation in Vaughan, according to York Regional Police.Investigators with the York Regional Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, working alongside the South Simcoe Police Service, said the investigation began in December 2025 after reports of alleged extortion.Police allege the suspect provided the victim with private loans beginning in 2018, charging what investigators described as excessive interest. His name is Adam Sirizotti, 34, of Aurora.Authorities say the suspect used threats and acts of violence to intimidate the victim while attempting to collect payments.On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Aurora, where the suspect was arrested. Police said they seized more than $10,000 in Canadian currency and seven luxury watches valued at more than $170,000.Investigators have released a photograph of the suspect, stating they believe there may be additional victims. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact authorities.