Police charge two 'Toronto men' after $3.5M counterfeit World Cup merchandise seizure

TORONTO — Toronto police have charged two 'Ontario men' following what investigators describe as the largest known seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys in Canadian history..The Toronto Police Service announced Monday that officers arrested Ramy Jaber, 41, of Milton, and Walid Sarhan, 62, of Mississauga, following an investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of counterfeit sports merchandise connected to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.Police said the investigation led to the seizure of more than 16,000 alleged counterfeit items with an estimated retail value exceeding $3.5 million.Among the items seized were soccer jerseys bearing branding associated with FIFA, Nike, Adidas and Puma, along with flags and two counterfeit FIFA World Cup trophies.According to investigators, the operation came to light after police received information regarding the alleged sale of counterfeit merchandise. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at a property in Mississauga.Jaber and Sarhan have each been charged with:Fraud over $5,000;Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;Passing off wares or services with intent to deceive or defraud; andSelling, offering for sale, or distributing goods on a commercial scale in violation of the Trademarks Act..Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2026.Police said the investigation was conducted as part of efforts to protect consumers and legitimate businesses ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. Toronto is scheduled to host several tournament matches.Counterfeit merchandise has been a recurring concern surrounding major international sporting events, with organizers and law enforcement agencies warning that fake products can mislead consumers and undermine licensed retailers and trademark holders.The Toronto Police Service said the seizure included a range of products designed to resemble officially licensed World Cup merchandise and urged consumers to purchase goods through authorized retailers.Authorities have not released photographs of either accused. As of June 2, no publicly available police mugshots or verified images of Jaber or Sarhan had been released. Media coverage of the investigation has instead focused on photographs of the seized merchandise and the search operation.