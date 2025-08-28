Police confirm no evidence of migrant attack in viral Scottish schoolgirl video

A recent viral video of a Scottish schoolgirl brandishing a knife and hatchet on a Dundee housing estate has continued to make waves and divide opinion on social media.However, amidst all of the confusion and misinformation — with people such as Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk portraying the incident as an immigrant attack — it now appears the real story is quite different.The Aug. 24 video showed two young girls confronting a man who had allegedly sexually harassed them, before the older of the two sisters produced weapons in what appeared to be self-defence, saying, “don’t touch my sister, she’s only 12.”.The video has since been viewed millions of times across social media platforms.The Daily Mail now reports the man being threatened in the video is actually Fatos Ali Dumana, 21, who has been living in the UK with his wife Fatos Yulianova, 19, and their eight-month-old baby.He moved to Dundee in June 2021 and now lives in a council property close to where the incident took place.Dumana — a self-proclaimed digital creator — has said he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria four years ago and was out shopping with his wife when the incident happened..He told reporters that he had seen the video blow up on social media and insists that he did “nothing wrong and was in the country legitimately.”“I am not an illegal migrant. I have not done anything,” Dumana said.“I never touched her. I didn't hit her. I swear on my life, I have a baby now. I would never hurt someone.”Dumana questioned that if the girl was only 12 years old, why was she in possession of weapons, and if he did something wrong, why had he not been arrested by local police?“[Law enforcement] have done nothing to me,” he continued.“They saw from the CCTV cameras from Farmfoods that she was stopping me from going on my way to the shop.“There was one more person also who told the police] she was attacking me and calling me a f***** migrant.”.Musk dares former Scottish first minister to sue him amid racism allegations.The Daily Mail said local police sources have stated there is no evidence to support the online rumours that Dumana is a migrant or committed any offence.Police confirmed they were called to St Ann Lane, in the Lochee area of Dundee, just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.“We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple was approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025,” Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said.“A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons. She will be referred to the relevant authorities, and our enquiries are ongoing.”