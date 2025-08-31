Police cracking down on illegal street meets ahead of Langley Cruise-In

Police in Langley say they are stepping up enforcement to stop illegal car gatherings in the days leading up to Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In.The event, which draws thousands to celebrate classic cars and family fun, has been marred in recent years by unsanctioned street meets. Police say the gatherings create unsafe conditions, disrupt residents, and pull officers away from other public safety duties.Langley RCMP warned that extra patrols and traffic enforcement will be in place, with officers specifically targeting dangerous driving and excessive noise. .Drivers caught taking part in unlawful meetups risk tickets, impoundments, and even criminal charges.“We want the Cruise-In to remain a safe and enjoyable event for everyone,” said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom. “If you choose to ignore this warning, you risk fines, having your vehicle impounded, and possible criminal charges.”Anyone with information on street meets is asked to call Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.