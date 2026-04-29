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Police declare 'terrorist incident' after two Jews stabbed in London

North London knife attack leaves two people hospitalised in what police are calling a 'terrorist incident'
London police take down a man who stabbed two Jews in apparent anti-Semitic attack
London police take down a man who stabbed two Jews in apparent anti-Semitic attack@Breaking911 on X/Twitter
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London Metropolitan Police
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