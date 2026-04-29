Police declare 'terrorist incident' after two Jews stabbed in London

A man has been arrested after an attack has left two individuals in the hospital in what London police are calling a "terrorist incident."The attack occurred in the Golders Green area of London, where a man, 45, stabbed two Jewish individuals, aged 34 and 76, respectively.A surveillance camera captured video that shows the man approaches a man, wearing a Jewish head covering called a kippah, and proceeds to stab him multiple times, seemingly in the throat.Police were able to subdue the man, firing a taser at him and then bringing him to the ground with the help of a nearby bystander."A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken into custody, where he remains. We are working to establish his nationality and background," a statement from the Metropolitan Police reads. .In a video capturing the arrest, police can be seen kicking the man in the head after bringing him down; this has garnered some blowback from the British Muslim community, who have called the police action "dehumanizing."In response to the attack, the Metropolitan Police say that they are looking into whether this attack is linked to the recent arson attacks on London synagogues.Police say the suspect also tried to stab police officers..According to Sky News, the Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia has claimed responsibility for the attack.British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said of the attacks that "attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain" and has called an emergency committee to discuss a response.Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley called the attacks "another horrendous act of violence directed against our Jewish communities."Rowley also stated that the suspect, who has remained unidentified, has a history of "serious violence and mental health issues."