News

Police identify man killed in Vancouver stranger machete attack; second victim has hand reattached

Further information regarding the other victim, who had his hand severed, has not yet been released.
VPD
VPDScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Vpd
Vancouver Police Department
Victim
stranger attack
identified

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news