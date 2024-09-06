Police identify man killed in Vancouver stranger machete attack; second victim has hand reattached

The man who was killed in a double stranger attack downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has been identified as 70-year-old Francis David Laporte. Further information regarding the other victim, who had his hand severed, has not yet been released.The Vancouver Police Department only provided Laporte's name and age, opting not to reveal where he was from. The decision to keep the other victim's identity under wraps was made, "for privacy reasons," as he is still in hospital after undergoing surgery..According to Global News' Catherine Urquhart, sources familiar with the matter claimed that doctors were able to reattach his hand.The suspect, 34-year-old Brendan Colin McBride, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in court on September 18.The first incident, in which the first victim had his hand hacked off, took place around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Cathedral Square on Richards St. and Dunsmuir St. Just minutes later, McBride allegedly killed Laporte a couple blocks over on West Georgia St. and Hamilton St. in front of the entertainment complex that houses the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse. Around an hour passed before officers were called to Habitat Island near Olympic Village following reports of a man "behaving erratically" and yelling at strangers. McBride was promptly arrested and taken to the Vancouver Jail.VPD Chief Constable Adam Palmer later explained that the suspect had a "lengthy history of mental health-related incidents," and had repeatedly had charges stayed for violent crimes against police officers and healthcare workers. He called on politicians to end the "revolving door of justice" and keep violent criminals off the streets..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.