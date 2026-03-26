Police identify senior shot to death in Abbotsford homeless camp shooting

Police have identified a 69-year-old man killed in a late-night shooting at a homeless encampment in Abbotsford as investigators work to track down suspects in what they describe as a targeted attack.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the victim as Wayne Versfelt, who died after being shot at the Whatcom Road Park & Ride on Monday.Officers with the Abbotsford Police Department responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 11:00 p.m., locating Versfelt suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital but later died despite medical efforts.IHIT has taken over the case, working alongside local police, forensic investigators and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.Investigators say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident involving individuals within the encampment and is not believed to be linked to gang activity or extortion. Persons of interest have been identified, but no arrests have been announced.Sgt. Freda Fong said officers believe witnesses in the close-knit encampment community have yet to come forward.“Homicide investigators are still in the area and now is the time to do the right thing,” she said, urging anyone with information to contact police.Authorities continue to canvass the area as they seek to determine a motive and locate those responsible for the fatal shooting.