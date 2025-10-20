Police investigate after two dogs shot, one killed in Sooke

Sooke RCMP are investigating after two dogs were shot on Sunday, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Farmer Drive at around 11:46 a.m., when CCTV footage captured gunshots in the area. One dog collapsed shortly afterward on a neighbouring driveway and later died, while the second dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for urgent treatment. Police have seized the dead dog and plan to conduct a necropsy in the coming days.“At the outset, these circumstances seem very concerning and we will continue to seek clarity on why this happened and whether it was criminal in nature,” said Staff Sergeant Greg Willcocks of the Sooke RCMP.Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash cam footage to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241. The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify potential suspects.