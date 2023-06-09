The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a “weapons” incident at the new Wascana pool and found approximately 200 people suffering from the effects of bear spray on Thursday afternoon.
When the RPS officers arrived, they found more than 200 people feeling sick because of the bear spray.
Witnesses who saw what happened told the officers that a group of four to five males wearing balaclavas and other face coverings came into the pool area and used a whole can of bear spray.
The witnesses said the suspects were males who looked like they were between 13 and 16 years old.
Everyone at the pool had to leave following the bear spray.
People had to avoid the changerooms and the City of Regina closed the pool for the rest of the day.
The City of Regina press release said police responded “to an incident involving an altercation in the changeroom.”
In the city’s release, it said that the pool is scheduled to open again on Friday.
“To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, increased security measures will be implemented, including having security onsite,” said the release.
It was the opening day for the new Wascana pool and water park.
The RPS has different teams working on the investigation, including a Canine Unit with trained dogs, a Patrol Unit with uniformed officers, and plainclothes officers from their Investigative Services Unit.
If anyone has any information that could help with this case, the RPS asks you to contact them at 306-777-6500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you prefer to provide information anonymously.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Seriously... What the actual flack is going on.
Are we in for another 'summer of love' : 'mostly peaceful' fires and large scale attacks on the general populace?
It's not safe to take your kids to a public pool for fear of an attack?
Tell me again, cbc, et al. how 'far right' extremism is a danger to all?
I am willing to bet my last dollar that these goofs are not 'far right'. Neither are any of the arsonists. Nor the attackers of the Coastal Gas Link in B.C...
