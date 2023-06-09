Wascana Pool Aerial View
Image courtesy of the City of Regina

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a “weapons” incident at the new Wascana pool and found approximately 200 people suffering from the effects of bear spray on Thursday afternoon.

Wascana Pool Slides

When the RPS officers arrived, they found more than 200 people feeling sick because of the bear spray. 

Regina Police Car

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Seriously... What the actual flack is going on.

Are we in for another 'summer of love' : 'mostly peaceful' fires and large scale attacks on the general populace?

It's not safe to take your kids to a public pool for fear of an attack?

Tell me again, cbc, et al. how 'far right' extremism is a danger to all?

I am willing to bet my last dollar that these goofs are not 'far right'. Neither are any of the arsonists. Nor the attackers of the Coastal Gas Link in B.C...

