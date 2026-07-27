Police investigate shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating a brazen early-morning shooting at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue after an officer stationed outside the building heard a single gunshot and spotted a fleeing vehicle.Around 4:46 a.m. Monday, the officer on a security detail that has been in place since a March 10 attack noticed the sound of a firearm discharge. He observed a white late-model Honda Accord with no licence plates speeding away from the scene near University Avenue and Armoury Street. The information was relayed to other units. Officers from 52 Division located the vehicle a short distance away and initiated a pursuit eastbound along Gerrard Street East toward the Don Valley Parkway, then northbound on the DVP. Speeds exceeded 140 km/h. The chase was discontinued near Don Mills Road in accordance with police procedures because of the danger to the public. No aerial support was available at the time..Investigators found evidence of one projectile discharge — a single shell casing — along with damage to the front facade of the consulate at 360 University Avenue. There were no reported injuries. Two security personnel were inside the fortified building at the time and may not have noticed the impact.Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, supported by the Counterterrorism and Security Unit, is leading a very active investigation. The RCMP’s Federal Policing Central Region Integrated National Security Enforcement Team is working with Toronto police and international partners. Motive has not been determined.“We will approach this investigation with great seriousness,” Barredo said. “We will bring the people responsible for this to justice.”.This is the second shooting at the same location this year. On March 10, suspects fired multiple rounds at the consulate’s front entrance before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. That incident was treated as a national security matter. Three individuals were later arrested in connection with it, though Constable Marc Pinizzotto was killed in the line of duty during the related enforcement operation.Investigators have not ruled out possible links to the weekend attacks on two Jewish-owned Kiva’s bakeries or to the “gun-for-hire” networks previously identified in the March case, in which young people were allegedly recruited through encrypted apps, paid to carry out shootings, and required to film them as proof. Barredo said it is too early to confirm any connections..Gunfire hits two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the latest incident a “brazen attack,” noting it occurred while a police cruiser with lights flashing was stationed directly in front of the building. She said she spoke with the federal Minister of Public Safety and pledged continued cooperation to remove illegal American guns from the streets and hold those responsible accountable.“We will get you,” Chow said, referring to the perpetrators. “We have apprehended the previous shooters… and we will bring you to justice.”Anyone who was in the vicinity of University Avenue between College and Queen streets between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., or who has dash-cam or other video footage, is asked to contact the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force at 416-808-2510.