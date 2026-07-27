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Police investigate shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

White Honda Accord with no plates flees after single gunshot damages facade; pursuit reaches 140 km/h before being called off
Police surrounded the US Consulate after a shooting Monday morning
Police surrounded the US Consulate after a shooting Monday morningCBC
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Ontario
Toronto
Public Safety
Olivia Chow
Gun Crime
US Consulate
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Western Standard
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