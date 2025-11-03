Police-involved shooting in Sechelt leaves one man dead

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) after a man was shot and killed by police in Sechelt early Saturday morning.Police say that around 3:30 a.m., Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to reports of a man in distress and armed with an edged weapon who had left a home on Oldmill Lane. Officers found the man nearby, but he fled back into the residence, where others, including children, were present.RCMP said they maintained contact with the man, who was allegedly still armed, while attempting to de-escalate the situation. The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was called to assist..At 10:38 a.m., police say an “interaction” occurred inside the home, during which shots were fired. BC Emergency Health Services personnel, who were staged nearby, provided immediate medical aid, but the man died at the scene. No one else was injured.The IIO BC, the province’s civilian police watchdog, is investigating the incident to determine whether police actions or inactions contributed to the man’s death.