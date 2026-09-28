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Police name second victim in GTA vehicle-fire homicides

Mohamud Kheyre, 30, identified a day after Marcus Charles, 32, in blazes hours apart
Mahamud Kheyre, 30, (left) and Marcus Charles, 32, (right) were both named as the victims
Mahamud Kheyre, 30, (left) and Marcus Charles, 32, (right) were both named as the victimsToronto Police
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