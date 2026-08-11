Police refuse to name gangster accused of shooting Calgary officer in Edworthy Park incident

CALGARY — Alberta police agencies are refusing to identify the suspect in Monday’s shooting, in which a Calgary police officer was shot twice during a routine traffic stop and the perpetrator died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Edworthy Park.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which is investigating the incident, told the Western Standard that it doesn't release the names of people involved in its investigations without consent, despite Calgary police saying Monday that the suspect is deceased and was known to them as an “organized-crime target.”“Consistent with the approaches of many civilian law enforcement oversight agencies across the country, ASIRT doesn’t release the names of affected people without consent, whether from the person involved in an incident or their next of kin,” ASIRT said in an emailed statement.The shooting began at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday when Calgary police officers stopped a black truck near Edworthy Park, west of downtown..UPDATED: 'NEW NORMAL': Calgary cop shot twice as gangster turns traffic stop into gunfight, suspect later found dead.Police say the driver opened fire during the stop, striking one officer twice.The suspect then abandoned the truck and fled into the park, where, according to police, he continued to fire a handgun at pursuing officers and nearby civilians as he headed toward the Bow River.The suspect then allegedly carjacked a motorist and drove through the park until the stolen vehicle became stuck.He continued fleeing on foot and was later found dead near the river with what police described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.However, Calgary Police Insp. Darren Smith said Monday that investigators had not yet determined whether the man had also been struck by police gunfire.The wounded officer was taken to hospital following the shooting.CPS has also not publicly identified the officer.“ASIRT investigations and the public reports published at the conclusion of investigations often address what information is known to officers at the time of the incident, since it may be relevant to their use of force,” ASIRT said.“The answer would therefore depend on the facts of this incident, which is still in the early stages of investigation.”