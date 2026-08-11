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Police refuse to name gangster accused of shooting Calgary officer in Edworthy Park incident

Calgary Police at Edworthy Park on August 10, 2026.
Calgary Police at Edworthy Park on August 10, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Crime
Calgary
Shooting
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Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
Calgary Police
Crime In Alberta
Calgary Police Service (CPS)
Edworthy Park
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Western Standard
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