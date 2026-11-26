TORONTO — Toronto police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in the home-invasion shooting that killed Michael Eckert, 39, early Wednesday in the St. Clair Ave. W. and Poplar Plains Rd. area.Officers responded to a call for a shooting at about 2:38 a.m, where an unknown number of suspects forced entry into a residence. One suspect confronted Eckert and shot him before fleeing the scene. Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene to find Eckert shot, then took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Three other residents in the home were not injured.Police said a suspect vehicle has been identified and released an image accompanying a description. The vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with dark winter metal rims. Anyone with information is asked to contact 53 Division at 416-808-5300 or the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 416-808-7400.This is Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2026..Man shot and killed in Casa Loma-area home invasion identified as Michael Eckert, 39