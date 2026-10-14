Police report drop in crime as Safer Edmonton initiative expands citywide

Edmonton police are expanding targeted enforcement across the city after reporting a 13.6% reduction in crime severity in the downtown core and a 17% drop in violent crime in west Edmonton.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announced Wednesday its Safer Edmonton initiative is producing results through increased police visibility, intelligence-led deployments and targeted enforcement in areas struggling with crime, violence and social disorder.Launched in May, the initiative directs police resources to designated Crime Treatment Zones where calls for service are highest, using crime data to determine where and when officers are most needed.“Edmontonians and our many business and community partners have made their concerns clear: they want a safer Edmonton,” said EPS Police Operations Chief Devin Laforce.“We hear you and we see how issues such as open-air drug use, violence and petty property crime have contributed to ongoing social disorder and community safety concerns.”Between January 1 and September 30, 2026, average crime severity in the Downtown Branch Crime Treatment Zone declined 13.6% compared to the same period last year.Public-generated calls for police service also dropped 7.6%, while officer-generated calls increased 42.5%, largely because of proactive police activity.Disorder-related complaints accounted for 49.5% of all calls for service in the downtown branch, down from 54.5% during the same periods in 2024 and 2025.Laforce said the figures demonstrate the benefits of concentrating police resources in areas experiencing persistent criminal activity.“These trends continue to suggest what we expected: concentrated reactive and proactive enforcement, along with prevention and support from our partners, is helping us focus resources on the people, places and issues that are driving the crime and disorder in central Edmonton,” he said..Police say the downtown enforcement strategy will remain in place even as the initiative expands into other neighbourhoods.The Edmonton Downtown Business Association welcomed the increased police presence, particularly officers conducting foot and bicycle patrols.“Throughout the summer, our member businesses consistently reported positive interactions with community-based officers on foot and bicycle patrol,” said executive director James Robinson.He said officers' visibility and accessibility have helped strengthen public confidence among businesses, visitors and vulnerable individuals.EPS Chief Warren Dreichel credited officers and civilian staff for the improvements but acknowledged significant public safety challenges remain.“While we can’t lose sight of the challenges that remain, these results demonstrate the impact that sustained focus and action have on public safety,” Dreichel said.Police are now extending targeted enforcement to other high-crime locations, including the Stony Plain Road corridor in west Edmonton.The EPS West Branch has recorded a 17% reduction in violent crime so far this year, which police link to enforcement efforts in locations including Butler Park, near Stony Plain Road and 157 Street.The park, which serves as a major transit hub, has experienced ongoing problems involving drug use, violence and public disorder.On September 30, officers responded to a violent assault at Butler Park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.Police said their ongoing enforcement presence in the area helped officers quickly identify a previously unknown group of suspects. One male has since been charged and remanded in custody.“Stony Plain Road has been an ongoing concern for crime, disorder and drug use, particularly in and around Butler Park,” said EPS West Division Inspector Trevor Bohachyk.“Our officers have been concentrating their efforts in this Crime Treatment Zone for some time, working closely with community, business and the City of Edmonton on strategies that may assist in this area.”.Bohachyk said police hope continued enforcement will produce results similar to those reported downtown.The EPS said the Safer Edmonton strategy will become a permanent part of its everyday policing operations, with officers and resources shared between divisions to address emerging crime problems.Inspector Jason Altmiks of the EPS Crime Management Branch said neighbourhood safety concerns vary considerably across the city.While some communities are struggling with violence and disorder associated with the opioid crisis, others face persistent property crime or traffic-related problems.“All crime types, whether violent or not, contribute to the broader perception of safety in our communities,” Altmiks said.Police acknowledged limited resources mean officers cannot maintain a constant presence everywhere, but residents can expect more visible enforcement in identified crime hotspots.Laforce urged Edmontonians to continue reporting suspicious activity and criminal offences, including incidents they might consider minor.“Reporting crime is what drives the data we use to target our enforcement,” he said.“At the end of the day, calling police or reporting online, even for something that may seem minor, may provide pivotal information for police investigations and resourcing and is a way for everyone to play a role in creating a safer Edmonton.”The EPS said additional updates on the Safer Edmonton initiative will be released in the coming months.