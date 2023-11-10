News

Police say 11-year-old Edmonton boy intentionally murdered with his father in fusillade of bullets

Scene of shooting in Edmonton that killed father and son
Scene of shooting in Edmonton that killed father and sonCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton
Edmonton Police Service
Yeg
Yegcc
Harpeet Uppal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news