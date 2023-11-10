Police say 11-year-old Edmonton boy intentionally murdered with his father in fusillade of bullets

Edmonton police say a "targetted" hit Thursday killed an 11-year-old boy along with his father,Another, unrelated child with them, was able to escape during the 10 a.m. shooting at 50 St. and Ellerslie Rd.The father, Harpreet Uppal, 41, was well known to Edmonton police.Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Acting Supt. Colin Derksen said the trio were followed into a shopping complex "with the intention of finding him and ending his life.”“He wasn’t caught in the crossfire or killed by mistake,” Derksen said. “That is sick and twisted.”“The landscape has changed. There’s no longer any respect for children, families or innocent bystanders amongst our gangsters when they carry out violence to further their own interestsA short time later police were alerted to a vehicle fire in the area of 34 St. and Tr. 510, north of Beaumont. Police say the incidents are likely connected..Edmonton police confirmed Uppal was targetted two years ago in a restaurant shooting but escaped unscathed.CTV reported Harsh Jindal was arrested in that shooting and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.Those charges were recently stayed.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith tweeted about the killings Friday."With a heavy heart, I contemplate how it’s conceivable for a child to be killed in such a tragic manner like this,” Smith wrote.“Like many of you, I am concerned with the rise in gun violence in our neighbourhoods.”Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.