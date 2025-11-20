Police say British woman paid a Florida man to kill her

Searching "Florida man" online often brings wild stories, but this case is unlike anything else.A woman named Sonia Exelby, from Portsmouth, England, who had been previously reported missing, was found in a shallow grave last month in Marion County, Florida.What's truly disturbing — Exelby had traveled to the US to pay a Florida man to kill her, according to police.According to TMZ, the man arrested for her murder — Dwain Hall, who, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement affidavit, picked up Exelby from the airport on October 10..They allegedly met on a fetish site, and Exelby, who police believe to be suicidal, was looking for people willing to kill her.According to People, British investigators also found a suicidal letter Exelby had written, where she talked about being "mutilated and disabled for the rest of [her] life" in the event she "manage[d] to get to him," she wrote vaguely.Exelby transferred $1,200 to Hall, police said.After Exelby was picked up from the airport, they traveled to an Airbnb in Reddick, Florida.Exelby wrote to a friend in a Discord message on October 11, a day after being picked up from the airport..She described herself as being in the middle of nowhere, "He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him.""I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind to stew and realise this is the last thing I'll ever day [sic] to anyone."Hall allegedly told police he had sex with Exelby and had also recorded a video of her, which he later tried to delete — but it was later located by police.The video allegedly shows Hall berating Exelby verbally and physically abusing her..In the video, Exelby stated she was not being forced and had consented to being stabbed in the future.On October 15, police searched the Airbnb they'd been staying in, finding receipts showing Hall had bought paracord, gun cleaner, 50 feet of rope, luminol, and a shovel at a Gainesville Walmart.A store camera confirmed Hall had made the purchases.Exelby's body was then found on October 17, buried in a wooded area, with her cause of death likely being four sharp-force injuries caused by a knife..Hall was then arrested and booked with charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and is currently being held without bond. He was also previously charged with two counts of fraud.He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records.