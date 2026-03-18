Police seek help identifying man in two attempted carjackings in Calgary

Calgary police are asking the public for assistance in locating a man believed responsible for two attempted carjackings that occurred last week in the city’s downtown core.The first incident took place March 10, around 1:30 p.m., when a woman was sitting in her parked vehicle on the 200 block of 9 Ave. S.E. A man opened her door and threatened to kill her. The woman escaped with her keys, and the suspect entered the car but was unable to drive it. He then began approaching other vehicles in oncoming traffic.Less than an hour later, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the same man attempted a second carjacking on the 700 block of 6 Ave. S.W. He opened the driver’s door of another parked vehicle and tried to forcibly remove the female driver. The woman still held the keys, preventing him from operating the car, and the man instead stole her purse before fleeing the scene.Police describe the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old man with light skin, short brown hair and a beard. At the time, he was wearing a black ball cap with a light-coloured brim, black track pants with white accents, black sneakers, and a black “Reebok” hoodie featuring a white triangle logo.Anyone with information about the man or these incidents is asked to contact Calgary police at 403‑266‑1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‑800‑222‑8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.