Police seek information after truck hit by fusilade of bullets found at Calgary hospital

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a damaged vehicle that is believed to have been struck by gunfire.On Monday, around 5 p.m., a black Ford F-150 arrived at South Health Campus in southeast Calgary with extensive damage that appeared consistent with bullet holes.Police say the truck was driven by a man who entered the hospital with minor injuries. Officers spoke with the individual, but he did not cooperate with the investigation. He was later released from hospital care..Investigators believe the truck may have been hit by dozens of bullets. At this time, police believe the incident was targeted, though the location of the possible shooting has not yet been confirmed. The vehicle is being examined for evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.Anyone with information about the damaged truck or the possible shooting is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.