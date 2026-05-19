Police seek man after axe used on gas line outside Saskatoon church

REGINA — Saskatoon police are investigating after a man allegedly used an axe to strike a gas line outside a church over the weekend.Police say the incident happened at about 10 a.m. on Saturday in the 3400 block of Fairlight Dr.A witness reported seeing a man strike the gas line with an axe before fleeing the area. Officers say the line was not severed and no one was injured.The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old with a dark goatee. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, black running shoes, and white socks.Police say members of the Saskatoon Police Service Hate Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation because the incident occurred at a religious gathering place.