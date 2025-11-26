Police seek person of interest in 2023 Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a 2023 homicide.On Aug. 19, 2023, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint near 101 Street and Whyte Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman with serious injuries. EMS treated and transported the woman to hospital in stable condition, but the man, later identified as Alister Chisholm, died at the scene. An autopsy completed on Aug. 21, 2023, confirmed Chisholm died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.Investigators have recovered a green VW Beetle linked to the incident and are seeking to identify a woman seen arriving in the vehicle at a Husky gas station at 92 St. and Jasper Ave. on Aug. 19, 2023, just before 10:26 a.m..Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.