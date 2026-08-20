Police seek suspect in sexual assault of child near Roundhouse Park

TORONTO — Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a six-year-old child near Roundhouse Park on Tuesday afternoon.According to police, the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on August 18 in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street. A child was playing on the trains in the park when a male approached and sexually assaulted the child. When the child’s parent confronted the man, he assaulted the child a second time before fleeing.The incident took place in a busy downtown tourist and family area adjacent to the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower, raising concerns about public safety in a high-traffic location.The suspect is described as approximately 55 to 60 years old, 5'6" tall with an average build. He has a receding hairline with a bald crown, black and grey hair, is clean-shaven, and wears prescription glasses with a silver metal frame.Police have released images of the man and are seeking assistance identifying him.Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-5200