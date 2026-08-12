Police seeking assistance in southwest Calgary bar robbery

CALGARY — Calgary Police are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at a southwest Calgary bar on Monday evening.The incident took place in the later hours of the evening at Austin's Bar & Grill on Elbow Drive.Police report that two masked men entered the establishment with rifles and told patrons and staff to get on the ground before stealing money from the bar."It is believed the men had a firearm and ordered staff and patrons to the ground before stealing cash from the business," the statement from CPS reads.The suspects are reported to have fled in what witnesses have described as a dark SUV.Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information regarding this case to come forward to help in their investigation."We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery, or who may have CCTV, dash cam, or residential security footage from the area, to contact police by calling 403-266-1234," CPS said.