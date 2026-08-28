Police watchdog confirms armed suspect in Edworthy Park shootout died from self-inflicted gunshot

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog has confirmed that an armed man shot himself in the Bow River after firing at Calgary police officers and a police helicopter during a chaotic August 10 pursuit through Edworthy Park.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released the new details as it continues investigating the confrontation, which left one Calgary Police Service officer injured and prompted a dangerous-person alert.Shortly before noon, two officers conducted what police previously described as a routine traffic stop involving a truck in an Edworthy Park parking lot..UPDATED: 'NEW NORMAL': Calgary cop shot twice as gangster turns traffic stop into gunfight, suspect later found dead.ASIRT said the man walked away from the truck as the officers got out of their vehicle and then ran into the nearby Edworthy dog park.The officers pursued him, and the man allegedly turned toward them, pointed a handgun and fired several rounds. One officer was struck and injured.Both officers returned fire, but the man continued running through the busy park.The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter responded and tracked the man’s movements from the air. ASIRT said the man fired one round toward the helicopter.He then approached an occupied work truck, allegedly forced the driver out at gunpoint and drove the vehicle onto nearby railway tracks.Officers positioned along the tracks fired at the man as he drove past, according to ASIRT.The truck later became stuck near the tracks. Officers aboard HAWCS reportedly watched the man leave the vehicle and run toward the Bow River while still carrying the handgun.ASIRT said the man entered the river and fatally shot himself. Officers on the ground found him dead several minutes later..Police refuse to name gangster accused of shooting Calgary officer in Edworthy Park incident.Investigators recovered a handgun from the Bow River the following day near where the man’s body was found.Calgary police previously said the shooting prompted a major response involving tactical officers and canine units.A dangerous-person alert was issued around noon and lifted less than an hour later. Officers shouted warnings at people in the busy park, telling them to run or take cover while the armed man remained at large.Police said the man was known to officers and had ties to organized crime, although the initial traffic stop was described as routine.The injured officer was released from hospital two days after the shooting.ASIRT is reviewing the actions of the officers involved, as required following police shootings in Alberta.The watchdog cautioned that its account reflects information available during the early stages of the investigation and said no further details would be released at this time.