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Police watchdog investigates after RCMP officer-involved shooting leaves Cold Lake man dead

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man armed with a firearm was shot and killed by RCMP officers during a domestic violence incident in Cold Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man armed with a firearm was shot and killed by RCMP officers during a domestic violence incident in Cold Lake on Wednesday afternoon.WS file photo
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