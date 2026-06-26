Police watchdog investigates after RCMP officer-involved shooting leaves Cold Lake man dead

CALGARY — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man armed with a firearm was shot and killed by RCMP officers during a domestic violence incident in Cold Lake on Wednesday afternoon.Cold Lake RCMP responded to a domestic incident at approximately 4:48 p.m. on June 25. Upon arriving at the residence, officers determined the suspect was armed with a firearm.Police said the two other occupants of the home were able to safely escape the residence before officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect.After communication efforts proved unsuccessful, the RCMP's Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.During the ensuing confrontation, at least one RCMP officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.No officers were injured during the incident.As required by law, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was immediately notified and has assumed responsibility for conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.In a statement, RCMP said it remains committed to accountability and transparency and will fully cooperate with ASIRT investigators.“Events like this are difficult for everyone involved,” RCMP said.Separate from the ASIRT investigation, the RCMP has initiated its own internal review process to establish a complete account of the incident.The review will examine RCMP training, policies, the police response and the duty status of the officers involved.No further information has been released.