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Political leaders respond after Musk says Prairie provinces, Quebec would be better off leaving Canada

Prime Minster Mark Carney and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have all rejected Elon Musk’s suggestion that the Prairie provinces and Quebec would be better off leaving Canada.
Prime Minster Mark Carney and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have all rejected Elon Musk’s suggestion that the Prairie provinces and Quebec would be better off leaving Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Saskatchewan
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Saskpoli
Jason Kenney
Scott Moe
Danielle Smith
Elon Musk
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Mark Carney
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Keith Wilson
Jeffrey Rath
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