‘Political Missionary’ returns to Alberta

After completing a whirlwind 13-stop church tour in July that signed up over 75 Christian municipal candidates across the province, “Canada’s Political Missionary” Michael Clark has returned to Alberta for a second round of events as part of the Alberta Christian Municipal Forum 2 (ACMF).
This new leg of the tour will see Clark visit 15 more churches throughout Alberta in the month of October, continuing the mission to call, equip, and commission Christians to run for mayor, city council, and school board trustee positions in the upcoming municipal election on October 20.
“We’re not just raising awareness — we’re raising leaders,” said Clark, Executive Director of the Christian Impact Network (CIN). “Our goal is to calibrate Canada’s laws with biblical principles and help godly leaders step boldly into civic life.”
This Week’s Events:
Tonight (Friday) – Oct 17: Fellowship Baptist Church in Edmonton, 6:30 PM
Tomorrow (Saturday) – Oct 18: Ponoka Christian School in Ponoka, 6:00 PM
Sunday Morning – Oct 19: Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary, 9:00 AM
Sunday Afternoon – Oct 19: Church in Cochrane, 3:30 PM
Each ACMF event includes worship, prayer, and candidate introductions for Christians who are running — or thinking about running — for local office. Candidates in attendance are prayed over and offered public encouragement, while volunteers are trained and connected with local campaigns.
The first ACMF tour in July brought Clark to 13 different Alberta churches, including stops in Westlock, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Calgary, Edmonton, Alder Flats, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Ponoka, Grande Prairie, Beaumont, and Cochrane.
Across the province, the events provided:
Fellowship and encouragement for local Christian candidates.
Grassroots recruitment of volunteers, campaign managers, and intercessors.
An opportunity to challenge the idea that “faith and politics don’t mix”.
“Faith and politics absolutely mix,” Clark emphasized. “As Scripture reminds us: ‘Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain’ (Psalm 127:1). And ‘The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom’ (Proverbs 9:10). If we want to lead our communities well, we must start there.”
Through the combined July and October efforts, CIN has worked with over 75 Christian candidates that are running for office across Alberta. Many more are prayerfully considering candidacy or stepping into roles as campaign managers, volunteers, or event hosts.
Clark explains: “We found that 90% of our 110 Christian candidates in Ontario’s 2022 election lacked a campaign manager. It’s not glamorous, but it’s essential. If you’re an introvert who wants to make a difference behind the scenes — this is your moment.”
The Christian Impact Network has partnered with the Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C. to provide world-class training for Christian candidates. Once a candidate joins their “Fellowship of Christian Politicans”, they gain access to:
Weekly Zoom training sessions
A national network of Christian candidates and elected officials
Practical campaign support and strategic guidance
Clark says more programs are on the horizon, too:
“We’ve got four new initiatives coming down the pipeline — some federal, some provincial, some local. If you want to know what’s next, come to the event and hear it firsthand.”
Thinking of running for mayor, council, or school board in the future?
christiansthatcare.net/candidate-application
Want to bring the Forum to your church or city?
We’re still booking our event for after the election. Email us:
info@ChristianImpactNetwork.com
How do I find out where the Forum is headed next?
Posters for every stop (with time/location) are at:
ChristianImpactNetwork.com
Not running but want to help in the future?
We need campaign managers, volunteers, prayer leaders, & more:
christianimpactnetwork.com/get-involved
Want to become a political missionary?
We’re recruiting part-time and full-time “political missionaries”. Express interest online — official applications coming soon.