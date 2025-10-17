‘Political Missionary’ returns to Alberta

After completing a whirlwind 13-stop church tour in July that signed up over 75 Christian municipal candidates across the province, “Canada’s Political Missionary” Michael Clark has returned to Alberta for a second round of events as part of the Alberta Christian Municipal Forum 2 (ACMF).

This new leg of the tour will see Clark visit 15 more churches throughout Alberta in the month of October, continuing the mission to call, equip, and commission Christians to run for mayor, city council, and school board trustee positions in the upcoming municipal election on October 20.

“We’re not just raising awareness — we’re raising leaders,” said Clark, Executive Director of the Christian Impact Network (CIN). “Our goal is to calibrate Canada’s laws with biblical principles and help godly leaders step boldly into civic life.”

This Week’s Events:

Tonight (Friday) – Oct 17: Fellowship Baptist Church in Edmonton , 6:30 PM

Tomorrow (Saturday) – Oct 18: Ponoka Christian School in Ponoka , 6:00 PM

Sunday Morning – Oct 19: Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary , 9:00 AM

Sunday Afternoon – Oct 19: Church in Cochrane, 3:30 PM

Each ACMF event includes worship, prayer, and candidate introductions for Christians who are running — or thinking about running — for local office. Candidates in attendance are prayed over and offered public encouragement, while volunteers are trained and connected with local campaigns.