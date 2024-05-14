News

Politicians respond to ban of Sask Party from Regina gay pride parade

Queen City Pride will exclude the Sask Party and the legislature from its Pride Month celebrations and annual parade in 2024
Queen City Pride will exclude the Sask Party and the legislature from its Pride Month celebrations and annual parade in 2024Queen City Pride
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Pronouns
Carla Beck
Saskatchewan Party
Skpoli
Jeremy Cockrill
Bill 137
skleg
Queen City Pride

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news