Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Climate change fears are changing how Canadians eat, according to a recent survey by Dalhousie University.
The poll surveyed 5,450 Canadians in July about their eating habits during the summer on behalf of Dalhousie’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
The survey found 52.3% of Canadians are either very or extremely concerned about climate change, while 21.3% are either slightly or not concerned at all. A significant 73% believe that climate change is affecting weather patterns, resulting in unpredictable weather patterns in Canada.
Regarding food production, 61% of Canadians believe climate change is impacting Canada's ability to produce food, while 14.9% think otherwise and 25.1% have some belief that it does.
The survey also assessed Canadians' worries about food availability being affected by climate change, with 47.1% expressing concern and 22.2% showing no concern at all.
Over one-third (37.6%) of Canadians often or always consider the environmental impact of their food choices, while 29.4% rarely or never do so. Quebec has the highest percentage of respondents who consider the environmental impact of food choices during hot weather (48.1%) and Saskatchewan has the lowest (26.4%).
Province
Percentage of respondents who consider the environmental impact of food choices
Quebec
48.1%
New Brunswick
40.5%
Ontario
36.5%
British Columbia
30.5%
Nova Scotia
28.7%
Prince Edward Island
28.5%
Alberta
27.9%
Newfoundland and Labrador
27.6%
Manitoba
27.1%
Saskatchewan
26.4%
Some Canadians think food availability has already been affected by climate change.
Fully 40.1% of Canadians have noticed changes in the availability or variety of certain foods during the summer in recent years. While 32.9% say no, 27% claim they are not sure.
Professor Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, noted 60.3% of Canadians believe they will continue to have access to the same foods regardless of weather changes and patterns.
"We were intrigued to find that while Quebec leads in considering the environmental impact of food choices during hot weather, Saskatchewan lags behind. Our study highlights the growing importance of climate-conscious eating habits and raises awareness about the need for sustainable practices in the agri-food sector."
"However, results show as Canadians witness the effects of climate change on food availability, most remain confident about the future,” Charlebois said in a press release.
Those who don't eat outside in summer outnumber those who do. A total of 29.5% of Canadians will eat outside at least once a week, while about 15.2% will do so every two weeks. However, 32.2% of Canadians rarely or never eat outside, regardless of the weather.
For summer, 61.5% of Canadians reported modifying their diets. Fresh fruits are the top choice, craved by 61.4% of Canadians, closely followed by ice cream and frozen desserts, craved by 60.7%. Additionally, 53% of Canadians crave salads and chilled vegetables, while 49.2% indulge in grilled meats and seafood.
(4) comments
the carbon tax sure does...it is being forced up by a dysfunctional government..so its the fed handling of this that is utterly backwards..co2 is just fine..
The Federal government's war against agriculture (nitrogen) and fossil fuels is a cause for concern in regard to food availability and its cost. Climate change is but a distraction.
Reading the stats on the article are not surprising at all. Don’t be surprised either if Trudeau gets re-elected so he can continue to tax us to death to save us from climate change.
When thinking about weather and food supply- think sunshine, clouds, rain, hail, and wind, as they all affect growth of plants. Study up on HAARP, the military arm of weather control-controlling such things as droughts, hurricanes, even the latest earthquake in Turkey. Pray for much more carbon, which helps the food plants grow. Say thank you to elected leaders who still adhere to science, as science has been fading out of any discussions re "covid", and now climate change. Let's watch what next will be on the chopping block, where science is totally disregarded. We are now in the no science, no research, and of course heavy censorship of truth era's of History. Hope for better Nanos Polls that are not so politically driven. Helena Guenther
