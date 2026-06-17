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POLL: BC Conservatives lead NDP by 11 points despite voters knowing little about new leader

Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Angus Reid Institute
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
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Western Standard
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