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POLL: Canadian exporters brace for revenue losses under proposed 50% US tariffs

Canadian small businesses that export to the United States are warning of steep revenue losses if Washington follows through with proposed 50% tariffs on some goods that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).
Canadian small businesses that export to the United States are warning of steep revenue losses if Washington follows through with proposed 50% tariffs on some goods that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).Courtesy of CFIB
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Canadian Federation Of Independent Business
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Dan Kelly
Cusma
tariffs on Canada
Dan Kelly CFIB
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