POLL: Canadians back pipeline expansion as Carney maintains strong approval

A new national poll suggests a strong majority of Canadians support expanding oil and natural gas pipelines to reduce the country's reliance on the U.S. market, while Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to post solid approval ratings.The latest survey from Mainstreet Research found 70.3% of Canadians support building pipelines to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) or oil to markets outside the United States. Nearly half of respondents — 49.2% — said they strongly support pipeline expansion.Support was strongest in Alberta, where 80% backed new pipelines. Every region of the country recorded majority support, with the lowest level of approval measured at 61% in the Prairies, according to the polling firm.Mainstreet Research President and CEO Quito Maggi said the findings represent a notable shift in public opinion, particularly in provinces where pipeline projects have traditionally faced greater opposition.“What is shocking to me is that most Canadians now support pipeline expansion to get Canadian oil and gas to markets other than the U.S.,” Maggi said. “This includes Quebec and Atlantic Canada where pipeline expansion has historically been viewed with skepticism.”The survey also found Carney continues to enjoy broad public support as prime minister..According to the poll, 57.2% of Canadians said they either strongly or somewhat approve of Carney's performance. At the same time, 28.6% said they strongly disapprove — the highest level of strong disapproval Mainstreet Research has recorded since Carney became prime minister.The polling firm said the Liberals continue to hold substantial leads in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, indicating the governing party has maintained its electoral strength since Carney took office.Maggi said public backing for pipeline expansion appears to align with broader support for Carney's economic and foreign policy agenda.“With most Canadians aligned with the Carney economic and foreign policy agenda, it’s no surprise he continues to lead in popular vote and among the highest approvals of any Canadian political leader,” he said.Mainstreet Research released the findings Friday as debate continues over Canada's energy infrastructure, export diversification and reducing dependence on the American market.