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POLL: Canadians back pipeline expansion as Carney maintains strong approval

A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.
A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.Trans Mountain
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Pipelines
Mark Carney
Mainstreet Research
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