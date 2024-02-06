POLL: Canadians losing interest in funnelling funds to Ukraine

Two years into the Ukraine-Russian war, Canadians are losing interest in funnelling money into the conflict. A new poll released by the Angus Reid Institute Tuesday shows Canadians’ quickly fading interest and willingness to pay attention to the war in Ukraine. The number of Canadians saying “too much support” has been sent already has doubled since 2022 when the war began..One-quarter (25%) of Canadians think the federal government is doing too much in Ukraine, an increase from 13% in May 2022. The poll further found that it is largely Conservative voters who have had enough of financially supporting Ukraine, with those thinking Canada has done too much to help Ukraine more than doubling from 19% to 43% from May 2022 to now. However, other voters are also dropping their support for Ukraine, including about one-in-ten Liberal and NDP voters. Canadians in general are simply paying less attention to the war in Europe, dropping from 66% of people following news from the region to just 45% from May 2022 to now, a trend demonstrated against all age groups and political leanings. .One-third (35%) of voters think Ukraine should receive Canadian funding “as long as it takes” and one-in-ten (10%) think funding should go on for just one more year. Everybody else is either uncertain (30%), think the war should already be over and that Ukraine should negotiate a peace deal, (20%) or just flat-out want Canada to end its support now (5%).