POLL: Canadians want strict AI rules but doubt governments can keep pace

As Ottawa prepares to release its national artificial intelligence strategy, a new poll suggests Canadians want strong government oversight of AI technology but have little confidence governments can regulate it effectively.An Angus Reid Institute survey found 68% of Canadians believe governments should heavily regulate artificial intelligence and technology companies, even if stricter rules slow development. Just 16% said tech firms should largely be left to regulate themselves.Despite the demand for tighter controls, Canadians remain skeptical about government's ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 74%, said no government is equipped to regulate AI quickly enough to match the speed of technological change. Only 14% expressed confidence that governments can successfully keep up.The survey also found strong public caution toward government adoption of artificial intelligence. Seven in 10 Canadians, or 70%, said Ottawa should proceed carefully because of the risk of unintended consequences rather than aggressively spending on AI to improve public services and government operations.The findings come as federal officials continue to promote wider AI adoption across both public and private sectors, with expansion of the technology expected to be a major priority in the coming years.Canadians also expressed concerns about the infrastructure needed to support the growing AI industry.While 46% agreed Canada needs domestic AI infrastructure to maintain control over digital services and reduce dependence on foreign providers, 68% said they would oppose construction of a large AI data centre within a few blocks of their homes..Opposition was consistent across the country, with roughly two-thirds of both urban and rural Canadians saying they would reject a nearby facility.Environmental and community impacts appear to be driving much of the resistance. Two-thirds of respondents, 67%, said data centres would be harmful to energy and environmental sustainability, while 63% said they would negatively affect surrounding neighbourhoods.The findings arrive as opposition grows in some communities over proposed AI infrastructure projects. In Metro Vancouver, residents have protested plans announced by Telus to build two new data centres.The poll also found Canadians remain unconvinced about the economic benefits promised by governments and technology companies.Only 29% said data centres would be good for local businesses and regional economies, while 36% disagreed. Another 35% were undecided.The strongest support for data centre development came when respondents were asked about Canada's ability to compete internationally in artificial intelligence and advanced technology. Even then, only 38% viewed data centres as a competitive advantage, while 20% disagreed and 42% remained uncertain.Concerns over employment emerged as another major challenge for policymakers seeking broader AI adoption.Nearly half of Canadians, 45%, believe artificial intelligence will result in significant job losses over the next decade. Just 3% expect substantial job creation, while 41% anticipate a mixed outcome with some occupations disappearing and others being created.The survey suggests that while Canadians recognize the growing importance of artificial intelligence, many remain unconvinced that governments can manage its risks or that the benefits will outweigh the potential costs.