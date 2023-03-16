The Conservatives hold a lead among voters across much of the country, but party leader Pierre Poilievre lags in likability, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.
New data highlights how questions over potential Chinese interference in Canadian elections damaged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval rating, falling six percentage points to 37% since December.
The CPC lead the Liberals across much of the country (35% to 29% overall) according to the 4,899 Canadians surveyed; however, Poilievre’s likeability stands at 33%, with his party behind in must-win areas.
Conservatives dominate in Western Canada, with 60% of the 395 Saskatchewan respondents intending to vote CPC, a theme echoed in British Columbia (34%), Alberta (55%) and Manitoba (42%).
However, the party’s performance in metropolitan areas — particularly in Quebec and Ontario — questions whether intention can be turned into votes, with the CPC (21%) faltering behind the Liberals (28%) and the Bloc Québécois (33%) in Canada’s largest province.
A demographic divide remains between the Trudeau and Poilievre — the latter viewed much more favourable among men (43%) than women (25%). Despite the Prime Minister’s higher approval among women, his party only leads in the women over the age of 54 demographic.
Fatigue could prove costly for Trudeau in his eighth year in power. The Liberals’ 2021 supporters are less likely than other partisans to say they would vote for the party again should an election be held tomorrow. Seventy-three per centof Liberal voters in 2021 said they would repeat their vote — an 11-point drop since January 2022 — significantly fewer than those who voted CPC (87%), NDP (80%) or Bloc Québécois (86%).
The online survey was conducted from March 6-13, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 4,899 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.
For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
Polls are not always accurate . . . some are out & out frauds !
When the writ is dropped Canada's Govt Funded FakeStream Media will go on Full Attack Mode . . . think it's bad now?
Canadians need to wake up . . . the longer the Turdough & Singh Cabal remains in control of your country the tougher life is going to be for you & your family.
And no . . . Max is going to get the same treatment or worse . . . his chances of succeeding are far less than Zero.
Remember when . . . .
World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times
World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute
Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012
Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .
Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School
Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes
World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD
ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . . thanks to Justin Voters . . .
Liberal Lite is in the lead.
You would have to hate yourself and your neighbour if you would vote for Trudeau or Singh?
What amazes me is how anybody with even half a brain could still vote for the guy that is destroying the entire fabric, democracy and economy of a country that was once the envy of every other in the world.
