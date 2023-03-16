Pierre Poilievre

The Conservatives hold a lead among voters across much of the country, but party leader Pierre Poilievre lags in likability, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

New data highlights how questions over potential Chinese interference in Canadian elections damaged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval rating, falling six percentage points to 37% since December.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Polls are not always accurate . . . some are out & out frauds !

When the writ is dropped Canada's Govt Funded FakeStream Media will go on Full Attack Mode . . . think it's bad now?

Canadians need to wake up . . . the longer the Turdough & Singh Cabal remains in control of your country the tougher life is going to be for you & your family.

And no . . . Max is going to get the same treatment or worse . . . his chances of succeeding are far less than Zero.

Remember when . . . .

World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times

World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute

Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012

Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .

Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School

Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes

World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD

ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . . thanks to Justin Voters . . .

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Liberal Lite is in the lead.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

You would have to hate yourself and your neighbour if you would vote for Trudeau or Singh?

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

What amazes me is how anybody with even half a brain could still vote for the guy that is destroying the entire fabric, democracy and economy of a country that was once the envy of every other in the world.

Report Add Reply

