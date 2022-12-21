New research suggests there’s a strong connection between engaging with a sacred text and behaviours that help others.
Canadians who read, heard, or otherwise engaged with a sacred text in the last 12 months were more much likely to have donated to a charity (68%), volunteered (48%), or helped a stranger (65%) than those who hadn’t engaged with a sacred text (53%, 33%, 51% respectively) according to a major survey by the Angus Reid Institute for Cardus.
“We often associate the lead-up to Christmas as a time of generous giving,” says Rev. Dr. Andrew Bennett, Faith Communities program director at Cardus.
“But we also need to remember faith communities foster a generous culture inspired by what their sacred texts proclaim about ministering to the world. A deeply pluralist society makes room for those communities, as well as those of no faith, to live out their beliefs fully and publicly.”
Meanwhile, Canadians hold some contradictory beliefs about sacred texts. Around 21% see these books as having “ageless truths” relevant to today and 39% find at least “some good suggestions” in them. Yet 52% of Canadians also see no role for sacred texts in helping to define laws or how we live together as a society. And 65% say teachers should not expose students to the Bible in standard school curriculum while 79% say the same about the Qur’an or another sacred text.
“Many of us seem to have bought into the myth that faith is a private matter, so even when we see some value in it, we keep it hidden,” says Rev. Dr. Bennett.
“But faith that isn’t lived—and isn’t lived publicly—isn’t faith at all. Schools, governments, and media need to remain open to public expressions of faith that are part of our common life.”
Holy books are often getting dusty on shelves. More than half (54%) Canadians have a Bible in their house. Two-in-five (39%) have engaged with one in recent years. Overall, 64% of Canadians who have a sacred text at home, such as the Christian Bible, Jewish Torah, or Muslim Qur’an, never or hardly ever read it. Despite this relative ignorance, three-in-five Christians (61%) and Jews (61%), and nine-in-10 (89%) Muslims, agree “the scriptures of all major world religions teach essentially the same things.”
Overall, two in five people say sacred texts offer good suggestions on how to live a happy life.
One in five Canadians read their sacred text at least weekly. Two-in-five Christians say a main reason they read the Bible is to be closer to God (42%) or for comfort in their life (38%). Three-in-five Muslims say the same of the Qu’ran (63% “to be closer to God;” 61% “for comfort in my life”).
Seven-in-10 Muslims and more than half (56%) of Christians who have interacted with the Qu’ran or the Bible, respectively, in recent years say “guidance for life” is what stays with them. Two-in-five (39%) Jews say the same for the Torah.
More than half Christian-identifying or Christian-raised Canadians say the Bible is dated when it comes to gender politics, with three-in-10 (29%) of that group saying it is “quite a lot” or “very much” sexist.
There are also one-in-five (21%) former or current Christians who would call it homophobic and one-in-six (16%) who would call it racist. Former Christians are much more likely to make such statements than current ones, the survey found.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
One of the key concepts in 'duty' is to believe in something positive and greater than yourself. Should you lean towards a positive/personally and socially religious philosophy in this belief through whatever religion of your choice that is acceptable. Declaring violence towards those who disagree is not and most religious philosophies (as indicated in the article) lean towards a generally positive lifestyle.
This encourages a concept of supporting society in a positive sense. Unfortunately it (duty, positive aspect to a social approach) appears to be being directed towards absolute (abject?) faith in the government and corpocracy (assuming there's a difference). Government as a religion has been and is still being attempted - not usually a benefit to a critical thinking and objective society.
