New polling from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) finds a majority of Canadians oppose the government funding of private newsrooms, believing it “compromises journalistic independence.”
The poll found new data has Canadians ruling out at least two proposed solutions.
A majority (59%) oppose the government funding of private newsrooms.
A similar proportion (57%) say the consolidation of media — such as the recently considered but ultimately rejected coming together of Torstar and Postmedia — should be discouraged “so there is more competition in news coverage in Canada."
In opposition are minorities who say “consolidation is necessary for the survival of newspapers” (20%) and “the government needs to fund newsrooms because of the importance of journalism (19%)," ARI reported.
"Though the government funding of private newsrooms is unpopular among Canadians, half (47%) disagree the federal government should completely defund CBC."
"One-third (36%) want to see CBC’s funding cut off, including approaching three-quarters (72%) of past CPC voters," said ARI.
"Fewer than one-in-five (17%) supported the now-dead merger between Torstar and Postmedia. Nearly as many were opposed (43%) as uncertain (40%)."
The poll also found three-quarters (74%) of Canadians over the age of 54 say they turn on the TV daily for their news.
One-quarter (26%) of 18- to 34-year-olds say the same.
"As many of the youngest Canadian adults (28%) say they get news from podcasts on a typical day," said ARI.
"Notably, as it stands, fewer than one in six (15%) Canadians said they currently pay for an online news subscription."
"With local papers and media organizations struggling to maintain advertising and fund journalistic endeavours, consolidation of newsrooms has emerged as a solution for many media companies."
The poll said large organizations including Rogers, Bell, Corus and Quebecor Inc. own a vast network of websites, radio stations and newspapers in Canada which tends to "improve prospects for advertisers," but increase challenges for high-quality local journalism.
"If Canadians had to choose, more, non-integrated news would be their choice. Close to three in five (57%) say that consolidation should be discouraged, while one in five (20%) say that consolidation is needed in order to keep newspapers afloat," said ARI.
According to the poll, Canadians are more likely to believe the latter, with three in five (59%) saying the “government should not fund newsrooms because it compromises journalistic independence."
One-in-five (19%) disagree, believing governments need to fund newsrooms “because of the importance of journalism.”
"Past CPC voters are the most likely to oppose government funding of newsrooms at more than four-in-five (83%). However, pluralities of those who voted Liberal (48%) and NDP (38%) in 2021 agree," said ARI.
The poll found Canadians are more likely to oppose than support the government defunding CBC.
"The most prominent example of a government-funded newsroom in Canada is the CBC, which received $1.24 billion in government funding in 2022," ARI said.
"It also generates revenue from advertising and subscriptions, to the amount of $651.4 million last year. However, the CBC’s own journalistic independence was questioned during a spat with Twitter over being labelled government-funded media earlier this year."
CBC noted that its “editorial independence is protected by law”.
"Canadians are more likely to oppose (47%) than support (36%) completely defunding Canada’s national public broadcaster," said ARI.
"There is a sharp political division on this matter. Approaching three-quarters (72%) of past CPC voters believe the government should defund the CBC. Most of those who voted Liberal (68%) and NDP (69%) in 2021 are opposed."
ARI conducted the online survey on July 4 among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.
For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.
It appears that 41% of Canadians are morons and ok with being lied to and support the media giving false misinformation to them and the rest of Canadians.
Exactly what I was thinking also.
