Poll finds 63% of Canadians oppose federal gas tax increase in September

Nearly two-thirds of Canadians oppose the federal government's plan to restore higher fuel taxes next month, according to a new poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.The Leger survey found 63% of Canadians oppose Ottawa's planned Sept. 8 increase to the federal fuel tax, while 25% support it and 11% remain undecided.The federal government temporarily suspended its fuel tax on gasoline and diesel, but the levy is scheduled to return to 10 cents per litre on gasoline and four cents per litre on diesel.According to the poll, 43% of respondents strongly oppose the increase, while another 20% somewhat oppose it. Seventeen percent somewhat support the increase and 8% strongly support it.Among respondents who expressed an opinion, 71% opposed the tax increase.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said opposition was evident across all major demographic groups, including every province, age group and gender surveyed.Women, Canadians aged 55 and older, and residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba were the most likely to oppose the planned increase."The poll shows Canadians in every demographic oppose Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan to crank federal gas taxes back up next month," said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano."Carney needs to listen to Canadians and confirm that he will not be hiking gas taxes in September.".Terrazzano argued the government should make the suspension permanent, saying higher fuel taxes increase costs not only for motorists but also for goods transported by truck."Carney needs to permanently cut the gas tax because Canadians can't afford to pay more to fuel up their vehicles and also pay higher prices for everything that is trucked to store shelves," he said.He also called on Ottawa to reduce government spending rather than rely on higher taxes.In addition to the federal fuel tax, Canadian motorists also pay provincial fuel taxes, carbon taxes in some jurisdictions and transit levies in certain municipalities. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says taxes can account for as much as 35% of the retail price of gasoline in Canada.