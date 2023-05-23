A total of 7% of Canadians find pedophilia morally acceptable, according to a poll about social issues conducted by Research Co.
“There is a sizeable gender gap when Canadians are asked about same-sex relations,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a press release.
“While 65% of women find them morally acceptable, the proportion drops to 50% among men.”
The poll asked a representative sample of Canadians whether they considered 21 different issues morally acceptable or wrong.
It said three-quarters of Canadians think contraception is acceptable, and 71% feel the same about divorce. More than two-thirds feel the same way about premarital sex and having a baby out of wedlock.
More than half of Canadians consider various social issues morally acceptable: medical assistance in dying (58%), same-sex relations (57%), medical research using human embryo stem cells (55%), abortion (53%), and gambling (52%).
The poll said one-third deem pornography and prostitution acceptable. On each of these issues, it found men were more likely to have no qualms (40%) than women (24%).
Three-tenths of Canadians said buying and wearing clothing made from animal fur is OK — down six points since 2022. Fewer Canadians think two other issues related to animal welfare are acceptable: medical testing on animals (22%) and cloning them (20%).
Fewer than one-quarter of Canadians think five other issues included in the survey are fine: polygamy (21%), suicide (20%), using illegal drugs (19%), infidelity (18%), and cloning humans (11%).
This poll comes aftera non-binary professor who said that calling a person a pedophile is stigmatizing was hired by Johns Hopkins University for its Moore Center for Prevention of Sexual Abuse in 2022.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
So we now know the freaks in the trans community and the pedophile community add up to 7% of the populsrion
7% is 7% too high...IMO
"7% of Canadians view pedophilia as OK" . . . and most of them are likely Pedophiles or Wanna-be Pedos!
Let me guess, the Liberals, NDP and woke are part of that 7%?
According to this, 43% of Canadians view same sex relationships as morally wrong.
43% were brave enough to say they viewed same sex relationships as morally wrong. I wouldn't have expected that.
Canada is doomed as a country and these numbers prove it.
