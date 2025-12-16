News

Poll finds 75% of Canadians back new pipelines to East Coast and BC

The 75% support rate for new pipelines represents a 14% increase over last year, with most of the growth coming from respondents who “strongly agree” with new construction.
Pipeline
PipelineSource: ATCO
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Ableg
Montreal Economic Institute
Bill C-5
Gabriel Giguère

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news