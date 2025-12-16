Poll finds 75% of Canadians back new pipelines to East Coast and BC

Support for new pipeline construction across Canada is rising, with 75% of Canadians saying they favour building new routes to Eastern Canada and British Columbia, according to an MEI-Ipsos poll released Tuesday.The survey also found that 71% of Canadians believe the approval process for major energy projects, including environmental assessments, is too long and in need of reform. Quebecers were slightly less critical, with 63% describing the process as overly lengthy.The poll shows growing backing for specific projects, including Marinvest Energy’s natural gas pipeline and liquefaction plant on Quebec’s North Shore, which 67% of Quebec respondents support as a way to reduce European reliance on Russian natural gas. In addition, 54% of Quebecers now favour developing the province’s own oil resources, up 6% from last year..“While there has always been a clear majority of Canadians supporting the development of new pipelines, it seems that the trade dispute has helped firm up this support,” said Gabriel Giguère, senior policy analyst at the MEI. “From coast to coast, Canadians appreciate the importance of the energy industry to our prosperity.”Overall, the 75% support rate for new pipelines represents a 14% increase over last year, with most of the growth coming from respondents who “strongly agree” with new construction. Giguère said the results challenge the idea that Quebecers oppose energy development.The survey reflects broader frustration with Canada’s regulatory process, with many calling for faster approvals to support economic growth and well-paid jobs. .Federal Bill C-5 and Quebec Bill 5 attempt to speed up certain major projects, but the MEI has recommended overhauling the assessment system so it is “swift by default” rather than relying on workarounds.The poll surveyed 1,159 Canadians aged 18 and older between November 27 and December 2, 2025. Results are accurate to within ±3.5%, 19 times out of 20.