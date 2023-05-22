Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

The Alberta election’s outcome is too close to call, with the NDP having a slim 1% lead province-wide, according to a poll conducted by Sovereign North Research and provided to the Western Standard

The Alberta NDP would win with 49% of the vote if an election were held now, according to the poll. Meanwhile, the Alberta United Conservative Party would form the official opposition (48%). 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Jasper425
Jasper425

What about Janet Browns forecast? 56-31 for UCP? Hopefully she is the "Canadian" Rasmussen poller that was the only one that had Trump winning in 2015 while all the rest went for Hillary Clinton who lost!

Goose
Goose

" 20 seats in Edmonton, 26 seats in Calgary and 41 outside the two biggest cities"

Goose
Goose

Not sure if these "polls" are a WS psy op to scare conservatives to go vote.? The UCP will take like 40 ridings in rural. The NDs will take 20 in Edmonton. Who has the easier road to victory in Calgary (handful of seats needed by UCP vs over 20 needed by NDs). The overall provincial percentage is meaningless.

fpenner
fpenner

I wonder what the numbers will be when WS posts another poll article in a few hours?

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I agree, it seems that each hour the WS "polls" change the lead back and forth from the UCP to the NDP and back and forth. Good grief.

