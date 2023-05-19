Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

The Alberta election’s outcome is too tough to determine, with the NDP holding a slim 2% lead, according to a poll conducted by Sovereign North Research and provided to the Western Standard

The Alberta NDP would win with 49% of the vote if an election were held now, the poll found. Meanwhile, the Alberta United Conservative Party would finish in second place (47%). 

