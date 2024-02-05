Poll finds BC Conservatives closing on NDP in popularity

The Conservative Party of BC placed second in the province’s latest poll, trailing the sitting NDP government. A study conducted by Research Co. surveyed 800 BC adults between January 22-24. Research Co. found 46% of decided voters would support their local NDP candidate in the event of an election, a two-point fall from a poll conducted by the same company in September. Meanwhile, 25% of decided voters, an increase of six points, would choose their local Conservative candidate, 17% would vote for BC United (Liberals), down three points, 11% would support the BC Green Party, down one point and 2% would vote independent, up one point. There are far less undecided voters in the most recent poll, falling from 18% in September to 13%. NDP supporters are most prevalently found on Vancouver Island (52%) and the Metro Vancouver area (47%), with smaller leads in the Fraser Valley (39% compared to 32% for the Conservatives) and Southern BC (37% compared to 27% for the Conservatives ).In Northern BC, the Conservatives lead with 40% compared to 39% for the NDP. While the NDP is favoured across age categories, the Conservatives do better with voters ranging from age 18 to 34 (29%) and the Liberals with voters aged 55 and over (27%).British Columbians perceive housing, homelessness and poverty to be the province’s most pressing issues, along with health care, the economy and jobs, crime and public safety, and the environment.