Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The British Columbia Conservatives would have the second largest share of the popular vote among decided voters if an election were held today, according to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research.
The BC Conservatives would receive 27% of decided voters— an increase of 25% from one year ago — according to the Friday poll. Mainstreet Research said continuing the trend of being in first place would be the BC NDP (35%), but it has dropped 13% in the last year.
Subsequent to the Conservatives would be BC United (22%). This was followed by the Greens (13%) and another party (4%).
When it comes to all voters, Mainstreet Research said the NDP leads them with 30%.
After the NDP would be the Conservatives (21%). This was followed by undecided (20%), United (18%), Greens (8%), and another party (3%).
Mainstreet Research went on to say 42% of voters have a favourable opinion of BC Premier David Eby. It said 37% have an unfavourable opinion of Eby, and one-fifth do not know.
For BC United leader Kevin Falcon, 35% have a favourable view of him. One-third see Falcon in a negative light, and another third do not know.
The BC Conservatives beat out United for the first time in recent years in the Langford-Juan de Fuca by-election in June.
NDP candidate Ravi Parmar won the by-election with 53.5% of the vote.
The poll was conducted using automated telephone interviews from August 29 to 31 among a representative randomized sample of 601 British Columbian adults. It has a margin of error of +/- four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
