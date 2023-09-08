John Rustad

John Rustad 

 Courtesy John Rustad

The British Columbia Conservatives would have the second largest share of the popular vote among decided voters if an election were held today, according to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. 

The BC Conservatives would receive 27% of decided voters— an increase of 25% from one year ago — according to the Friday poll. Mainstreet Research said continuing the trend of being in first place would be the BC NDP (35%), but it has dropped 13% in the last year. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

