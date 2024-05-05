News

Poll finds Canadians broadly support freedom to protest in some places, not others

Pro-Palestine protest at Sask Legislature on November 20, 2023
Pro-Palestine protest at Sask Legislature on November 20, 2023Image courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Angus Reid Institute
Mcgill University
Palestine
Pro-Palestinian protests
hospital protest
school protest

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news