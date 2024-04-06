Poll finds Canadians fed up with high costs and high tax burden

Federal research by the Privy Council shows Canadians are feeling overtaxed and underappreciated, as the Trudeau Liberal government continues to increase taxes and inflate government salaries, as per Blacklock's Reporter. Focus groups nationwide, conducted by Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel under an $814,741 contract, said they were fed up with rising costs and “the high tax burden.”The research comes as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares her April 16 budget. Her last budget, focused on a “strong middle class,” greatly disappointed most taxpayers surveyed, according to in-house polling last April 12.“Asked whether they had seen, read or heard anything regarding actions from the Government of Canada to assist the middle class, few could recall anything,” said a federal report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.“Almost all felt that the federal government was currently on the wrong track when it came to assisting the middle class.”“The view was expressed by several that middle-class Canadians should have the same level of access to the supports and benefits currently available to lower income households.”“Discussing additional measures that could be taken by the federal government to assist the middle class, participants suggested actions such as lowering taxes for middle-class households and increasing the range of benefits and supports available within Canada.”Findings were based on focus groups with Canadians who “all identified as being middle class themselves.” “Participants mentioned a number of areas in which the Government of Canada had room for improvement,” wrote researchers. “These included housing, immigration and what was perceived as the high tax burden of many Canadians who were currently struggling with the cost of living.”Focus groups said the high cost of living was their top issue. “Several were of the impression that prices for essentials such as groceries and gasoline had risen considerably as of late and that this had made it increasingly difficult for them to make ends meet financially,” said the report.“A number also mentioned difficulties related to housing costs including higher mortgage payments and rising home energy rates.”Freeland in her 2023 budget address mentioned “middle class,” “families” and “work” 24 times. The response was not positive.“Many expressed disappointment there were not more initiatives introduced that would directly benefit the middle class,” wrote researchers. “The view was reiterated by several that middle income Canadians were also struggling financially and required a far greater level of support than they were currently receiving.”