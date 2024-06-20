Poll finds Canadians overwhelmingly oppose delaying election to give MPs pensions

A recent Leger poll conducted for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has revealed that nearly two-thirds of Canadians (63%) are against delaying the election by one week, which would allow dozens of MPs to become eligible for pensions.The federal government's proposed legislation would move the next scheduled election from October 20 to October 27, 2025, making 80 additional MPs eligible for pensions worth up to $120 million in total. However, the poll shows that 47% of Canadians strongly oppose this move, while 17% somewhat oppose it. Only 6% strongly support the delay, with 10% somewhat supporting it.Among decided voters, a significant 80% oppose delaying the election to trigger additional MP pensions. Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, emphasized that Canadians are struggling and MPs should not manipulate the system to collect lucrative, taxpayer-funded pensions. He urged MPs to listen to Canadians and oppose this "pension trickery."