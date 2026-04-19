Poll finds Canadians still scrolling despite widespread doubts about social media’s impact

A new survey suggests Canadians remain deeply active on social media platforms even as a majority say the technology is doing more harm than good to society.According to data from the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians continue to use platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on a regular basis, but many express unease about the broader consequences of constant connectivity.At least half of Canadians report using Instagram (52%), YouTube (61%) and Facebook (71%) multiple times per week. Despite that heavy usage, 74% say social media companies are having a net negative impact on society.The findings highlight a growing contradiction between behaviour and perception: Canadians are still scrolling, sharing and posting, even as many question whether the experience is good for them.Roughly 28% of users say they dislike using Facebook, while the same proportion say they dislike Twitter/X, underscoring dissatisfaction even among regular users.The Angus Reid Institute created a user index based on engagement and sentiment, dividing Canadians into four broad groups. About 22% fall into the “Heavy and Happy” category—frequent users of multiple platforms who generally view social media positively..At the other end, 19% are described as “Detached and Disapproving,” using few platforms and holding strongly negative views about both the platforms and their effects. Another 10% are “Light and Leery,” meaning they use social media sparingly but remain cautious about deeper engagement.The largest group, the “Steady and Satisfied,” represents Canadians who use between two and four platforms regularly but maintain mixed or lukewarm opinions. This group tends to be more favourable toward YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, while showing more criticism toward Twitter/X and TikTok.One of the most divisive questions in the survey is whether social media is essential for staying informed. About 48% of Canadians say it is necessary to keep up with news and events, while 46% disagree.When asked about benefits, Canadians most commonly pointed to staying connected with friends and family (72%), entertainment (52%) and access to news (44%)..Concerns, however, were equally strong. Misinformation was identified as the top drawback by 70% of respondents, followed by excessive screen time and addiction (43%), and negative impacts on mental health (36%).Platform preferences also varied significantly. Facebook remains the most widely used weekly platform at 71%, followed by YouTube at 61% and Instagram at 52%. Despite its reach, Twitter/X is viewed positively by just 24% of Canadians, while 54% view it negatively.The survey also found demographic differences in how Canadians perceive social media. Women, particularly those over 54, are more likely to value it for maintaining personal connections, while men are more likely to cite access to information as a key benefit.While the digital landscape continues to dominate daily life, the poll suggests Canadians are increasingly conflicted about the role social media plays in shaping society—and their own well-being.