Poll finds Canadians' view of India falls, opinion on China worse

A recent poll finds Canada's view of the U.S. rising, while its opinion of India has fallen, and its esteem of China remains low.New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians offering strongly negative assessments of China and India following accusations of meddling in Canadian elections.Last year in March, more than two-in-five (44%) said they had favourable views of India. Today, just one-third (33%) say they view the country favourably are outnumbered by the majority (54%) who do not.Canadians largely hold China in ill-regard. Four-in-five (79%) say they view China unfavourably, vastly outnumbering those who say they have positive views of the country (13%). Canadians’ negative view of China is only surpassed by negativity towards Russia (9% favourable) and Iran (7%).Canadians save their most positive views for France and the United Kingdom. Those who say they would vote Conservative if an election were held today are less likely to view France favourably, and more likely to hold the U.S. and Israel in high regard. Likely NDP voters are the most negative on the U.S.Views of the U.S. and Israel also diverge by age, with younger Canadians expressing more criticism of both. That’s also true of the United Kingdom – though a majority of all age-gender groups view the home of Canada’s monarch positively. Canadians’ assessment of the U.S. dropped precipitously in the Trump era. Prior to Trump holding office, 62% of Canadians had a positive view of the U.S. That figure bottomed out at 41% in October 2021, early in Biden’s term in office. Assessments have since rebounded, though have not recovered to levels seen in prior decades. .In addition to Canadian responses, Angus Reid Institute also surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, asking for their perspectives on these same countries. First, Canadians are less favourable to the United States (55%) as the inverse (77%). Americans and Canadians are close to equally favourable to the U.K. and France, but Americans are more critical of Mexico, and more favourable to India, Israel, and China.In the United States, Biden voters are overwhelmingly positive in their views of Canada, while one-quarter of Trump voters (23%) take a negative perspective. North of the border, Liberals are divided evenly about the U.S., while Conservatives are mostly positive and New Democrats mostly negative.Younger Canadians are particularly critical of the United States, as an equal number say they view the country favourable and unfavourably. In Canada, favourability rises with age, while in the United States, it appears to have little influence, as views of Canada are generally positive. .Political perspectives are significant in both countries when it comes to the international community. Those who say they would support Biden in the next election are most positive in their views toward China, while Trump and Canadian Conservative supporters offer high levels of favour to Israel. Would-be Trump voters are much more critical of Mexico than all others in both countries. .People younger than 35 in the United States show much higher levels of favourability toward China. Reportedly, one-third of Americans under 30 receive their news from TikTok. Young Americans are also more favourable to Russia and Iran (see detailed tables) compared to those 35 and older.The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24-28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum, and surveyed 2,024 Americans who were part of the Angus Reid Forum over the same dates. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.